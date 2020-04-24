Local woman organizes fundraiser for Greenbrier East FFA students

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A local woman organized a fundraiser to benefit the Future Farmers of America program at Greenbrier East.

Before schools closed, FFA students were able to plant flowers and vegetables in their greenhouse. But with the social distancing guidelines, the students cannot sell their products. This was how they raised money for next year’s program.

“They are certainly, and have now been recognized, as one of the essential workers in our community because, of course, we need to have food, and these programs help to keep them up to date,” Jennifer Mason, the organizer for the fundraiser, said. “It helps to teach them the new and up and coming ways to work efficiently and effectively.”

Mason wants to raise $1,500 for the students. As for the flowers, Mason said she will give them to the seniors in the community.

To donate, you can send a check to Jennifer Mason, 1033 Court St. N, Lewisburg West Virginia 24901.

The check should be made payable to Bimbo Coles & Cole Project and the subject like should say FFA. You can also make the check payable to Greenbrier East FFA.