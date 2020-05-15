Local woman shares story of being pregnant during global pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jennifer Lopez was excited to add one more member to her family.

Lopez found out she was pregnant in November, and knew this would be her last pregnancy. After COVID-19 hit our area, she feared what might happen to her child.

“I had fear for my unborn child, fear for myself, and fear for my children. I didn’t know what was going to happen or what was to come,” Lopez said.

To her, this pregnancy is completely different than her other two. Her husband can no longer go to her appointments and see the ultrasounds of their baby girl.

“It’s kind of nerve wracking. I wish he was there because this will be my last pregnancy. And I want him to experience it with me, to see the ultrasounds, but he’s not able to,” Lopez said.

Although she is upset her husband John cannot be there, she is grateful that her doctor is focused on her and her baby’s safety. Trying everyday to keep her baby healthy is only made harder by her job, a nurse at a local hospital.

“There’s still not a lot of studies to show what happens with pregnant ladies and if it crosses through to the baby. So, everyday is a challenge. I kind of just grin and bear it, wear my mask and try and do hand sanitizing as much as possible,” Lopez explained.

She hopes more than anything this pandemic is over before she delivers her baby. If it is not, her mother and sister, who were there for every other birth, cannot be there to support her.

“It kind of saddens me because my mother and my sister are typically in there as well as my husband, but as long as my husband can be there I think everything will be okay,” Lopez said.