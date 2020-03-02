Local woman totals car, volunteers make sure items in car get where they need to be

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A local woman was involved in a wreck in Ronceverte on Sunday, March 2, 2020. Despite totaling her car, she was more concerned about the contents inside.

Alderson EMT Fightfighter, Jessie Willis, was one of the volunteers on scene who offered to help.

“One of the ladies that was in the accident had a car full of food that she always delivered to the food pantry here in Alderson on Sundays and it was just the right thing to do,” Willis said. “We asked if we could bring it down as we came back which is what we did. We brought it back to the church for her.”

A service was being held at the Alderson Presbyterian Church where the food was going to be delivered. Willis said the pastor stopped the service and everyone helped bring in the food.

He added this type of behavior is typical for people in the county. Willis said since the floods of 2016, community members banded together through times of need, even if that time of need is as simple as helping a woman deliver food to a food pantry.

“Not only does Alderson have the history of people helping people,” Willis said. “Everybody just chips in and helps everybody, and then when you throw in the Fire service and the EMS service county wide. We’re all a brotherhood and it’s people helping people, it’s what we do.”

Willis told 59 News the woman involved in the accident was less concerned about herself and her vehicle, and more worried about if the food she picked up would arrive at the Church.

Since the accident, Willis said members of the church reached out to the woman. They said she is doing okay.