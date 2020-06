BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Women’s resource centers in our area returned to business as usual.

Their outreach offices in Beckley, Fayetteville, Hinton and Summersville started normal business hours June 1, 2020. The offices were operating on limited hours due to COVID-19.

They ask that people still follow social distancing guidelines in the center. Their emergency shelter is also open and following the same guidelines.