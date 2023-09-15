BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A growing number of companies in the U.S. offer a four-day work week. Owners of smaller companies say it is a perk when recruiting workers for a shorter work week from larger companies, which may have offered higher salaries.

Local workers shared their opinions with 59News.

Deandre Risner, a bank manager, said he is in favor of the move.

“I think a four-day work week would be very beneficial,” said Risner. “I know overseas, it happens a lot in European cultures, so I think it would be a great time for employees to get home, spend time with their families, because that is the most important and also be able to refresh, relax and get ready for the next work week.”

Home health worker Sierra Thompson pointed out there is a national shortage of workers.

“I mean, it’s hard to keep people working already,” said Thompson, who said she works two jobs in her field because both agencies need her services due to a shortage of job applicants. “It’s not going to help if they’re only there four days a week. At this rate, who can make a living off of four days a week?”

A four-day work week offers employees a 40-hour per week pay rate and a thirty-two-hour work week. But managers who already offer the plan say not all employees are currently eligible.