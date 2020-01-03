Locals react to lawmakers decision to raise purchasing age for tobacco products

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Lawmakers are cracking down on who can buy tobacco products. A new law signed by President Trump raised the minimum age to buy these products to 21 across the country.

In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control reported over 34 million Americans over the age of 18 smoke.

People here in our area have mixed opinions on the new law.

Parker Rolfe, a senior at Westside High School, said the change in law doesn’t affect him as he has no plans to purchase tobacco products but see’s how it could upset smokers between the ages of 18 and 21.

“I think it could be bad and good in some ways,” Rolfe said.

The CDC reports that smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease.

The study shows over five million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019.

Raising the legal age could prevent underage kids from obtaining these products.

Andrew Hazelwood, a junior at James Monroe High School, said that even though the law raised the age, he believes that kids will still find a way to get e-cigarettes.

“I’m sure they’ll probably find a loophole or probably get someone to buy it for them,” Hazelwood said.

“The kids will get it if they want it,” Rolfe said. “Kids now my age, get it if they want. They get someone else to get it for them.”

But one common argument still stands strong against political action.

“If someone can go and fight for our country at 18 then they should be able to have tobacco,” Rolfe said.