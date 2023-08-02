BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — King Tut Drive In, Beckley’s iconic drive-in restaurant, was crowded with diners on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, just one day after owner Dave McKay said that online rumors forced him to confirm on the business Facebook page that he planned to sell the property.

He said the announcement came around a week before he had planned to break the news to his employees.

Some of them, like Rebecca Bradley, are longtime workers at King Tut.

“I’ve been here for so long, and my kids are very well taken care of with this place,” Bradley said, explaining her reaction to the news of the sale and likely closure of the restaurant. “ And, it’s really hard to find jobs. I mean, everybody’s having a hard time finding a job right now, and I’m afraid that it’s just going to be a fight.”

McKay’s family bought the business in 1955, ten years after another family opened it in Beckley. It has established itself as a local landmark, selling pies and American fare like hot dogs and pizza, which McKay said his family was the first to serve regularly in Beckley.

King Tut also offers another local favorite, a chicken liver dinner. McKay said he has had constant worries over salaries, menu prices and hiring workers since the pandemic. At age 77, he said, he has made a decision to sell the property.

Diners reacted to the news on Tuesday.

“I’m surprised they’ve made it this long, because the drive-in’s are gone,” said Micky Graham, a local author and longtime customer. “But this has been an institution here in Beckley. And what’s interesting about it, is, you don’t know what the price is till you get your bill.”

The menu board does not list prices, but Graham pointed out, “Nobody complains.”

Diana Wood, 70, said she and her family began coming to King Tut when she was six years old. She is a lifelong customer.

“I think the place is a historical place, and I wish that someone would buy it and open it, and keep it going, because it’s so sad that so much of our town has already been torn down,” said Wood.

Paulette Satterfield, another longtime customer, said she understands McKay’s decision to retire but still has hopes the new owner will continue operating the restaurant.

“If we could just keep the same people, cook the same food, we’d be alright,” Satterfield said. “But the food is great.”

McKay, however, said it is unlikely the new owner will keep King Tut open. Bradley’s mother was a long-time server, called a “curb girl,” at King Tut, before her death a few years ago, said Bradley. She followed her late mom’s footsteps to work at King Tut.

“My mom would probably be rolling over in her grave, right now, that it’s closing, just because, it’s been here for so long and she worked here for so long, and for me to work here,” said Bradley.

“My dad’s worked here. My brother’s worked here. I’ve had cousins work here. It’s just a big change. And I mean, I see my mom all over this place, any time I’m here.”