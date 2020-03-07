Logan County boy helps “Wigs for Kids” Mission

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – For the last two years, a Chapmanville Intermediate School student has been working to achieve his goal of helping other kids that are going through tough times.

At the age of six, Xander Harris attended a school assembly where Batman visited his school and talked about the great work that “Wigs for Kids” does for children battling cancer. After, he was inspired to help grow their mission.

He then decided to grow out his hair and after two years, donated his locks, all 13 inches of it on Friday.

Wigs for Kids is a non-profit organization that makes wigs and hairpieces for children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy and radiation.

Xander said, “I wanted to help kids in need that have been suffering cancer for a really long time.”

His family has been his support system through this journey and when it came to an end, everyone was by his side, including his dad, Chris, who is currently active military, stationed in New Jersey.

Chris watched his son get his hair cut via Facetime and said, “I’m a proud papa bear right now, I’m glad he’s got it short again, I miss the short hair.”

His mom, Tammy said she now barely recognizes her son but is so proud of him for accomplishing this.

Looking in the mirror, Xander said he was speechless, but with every new do, it takes a little getting used to.

To learn more about how to donate your hair to Wigs For Kids, click here.