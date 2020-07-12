Logan County man arrested after demanding $400,000 from Walgreen cashiers

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County man was arrested for unarmed robbery after he

Clifford Caldwell Jr., 36, of Lyburn, was arrested for unarmed robbery for attempting to obtain money during the incident.

The Logan County Sheriff Office responded at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, to a possible robbery taking place at the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 260 Huff Creek Highway in Man.

Dispatchers were told Caldwell was allegedly carrying a bag, demanding money in the amount of $400,000, beating his hands on the counter, and asking the employees to open cabinets.

The deputy was advised Caldwell was unarmed but the employees did not know what was in the bag and were nervous about what he might do.

Caldwell allegedly admitted he came to the store under the influence of drugs. Caldwell allegedly said the $400,000 he demanded was from winning the lottery, according to deputies.

Caldwell is currently at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting his arraignment.

