MATHENY, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE: 1/19/2023 at 7:45 a.m. Wyoming County 911 Director Tim Ellison said one lane is reopened.

An accident in Matheny shuts down Rt. 10.

Tim Ellison, Director of Wyoming County 911, said a logging truck overturned on Rt. 10 shutting down the road. He said the Division of Highways is working with the logging truck company to remove the logs.

There are no injuries reported and no word yet on when Rt. 10 will reopen.