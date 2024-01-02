PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Madeline “Madge” Howard has been working at Princeton Community Hospital for fifty-six years.

“I wouldn’t be afraid to say that I have helped deliver ten thousand babies in the fifty-six years I’ve been here.” said Madge. “I don’t know, I always said that, you know, as long as God give me strength to hold out and hold on, I’ll continue to work.”

And work she has. Madge said that out of the 991 babies delivered at PCH in 2023, she assisted with half of them.

She was also there for the first delivery of the New Year, helping baby Karter Leggett into the world at 5:15A.M. on Monday, January 1st, 2024.