BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The longest-serving Congressman in West Virginia history called for civility in American politics on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley.

Nick Joe Rahall III, who served the state’s third Congressional District as a Democratic lawmaker from 1977 until 2015, was on campus for the ribbon-cutting of the Nick Rahall Congressional Archive, at 603 S. Kanawha Street.

“The American people, in my opinion, are in the mainstream, the moderate sector, of our society,” said Rahall. “Not the far right, that does so much of the name-calling today, or the far left, in my party. Those extremes are what’s bad for politics today.”

Rahall also blamed cable news networks for immediately publishing political vitriol from both sides of the aisle, which he said is done to make a profit.

He said it is possible to “disagree in an honorable way.”

“My first Speaker of the House, for example, was Tip O’Neill,” he said, “a very liberal Democrat.

“Soon, Ronald Reagan became president, a conservative Republican, and the two could not agree on anything, politically, but yet, they could go play golf on the weekends, together, or go have a beer, at night.”

Rahall said he hopes the Nick Rahall Congressional Archive inspires students to enter politics.