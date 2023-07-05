BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley officials said a businessman who served as the Beckley Board of Public Works director for 60 years is now at rest.

Robert Robinson passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the age of 90, according to details in his published obituary. He had retired from the City of Beckley in 2018.

Robinson, who was reared by Beckley preacher Emma Hennison from the age of 2 years old, started his career with the city in 1958, telling reporters his first job was to dig a ditch.

The mayor of Beckley, Rob Rappold, said that Robinson paved miles of sidewalk in the city during his career.

City officials said he helped develop green space like Jim Word Memorial Park, Shoemaker Square, and Thornhill Courts.

“Mr. Robinson was a mix between a great leader, an innovator, the most positive person I’ve ever met, with just a little bit of fatherhood dropped in,” Rappold said on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. “He was so wise. He always had a vision that was two or three steps ahead of the current issue.”

Robinson also owned multiple businesses in southern West Virginia.

Beckley Common Council named the Beckley Board of Public Works building in honor of Robinson after he retired.