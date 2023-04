WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– Americas Resort announced the passing of one of their longtime Employees on Monday, April 10, 2023.

In a post on its Facebook Page, the Greenbrier Resort shared that Frank Walker Mosley passed away.

Mosley was a consistent face at the resort as he served the Greenbrier in multiple roles for over 60 years.

Details for his services have yet to be shared.