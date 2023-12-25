BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The former co-owner of King Tut Drive-In on North Eisenhower Drive died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 23, 2023, according to her husband, Dave McKay.

Michelle McKay died of a sudden illness, said Mr. McKay, who co-owned King Tut with Michelle until August, when the couple sold it.

Mr. McKay said his family was at his Georgia home with him on Christmas Day.

King Tut was an iconic eatery which operated for nearly 80 years in Beckley. Mr. McKay and his family owned the business for much of its operation.

The drive-in was famous for its pies, pizzas and liver dinners.

Mr. McKay said in August he was forced to sell the eatery because of staffing issues, rising costs and his need to retire.

In an ironic twist, the landmark King Tut building was demolished in the days leading up to Michelle McKay’s death.

On Monday, December 25, 2023, the North Eisenhower lot was cleared of the King Tut kitchen and menu boards, leaving only the drive-in awning.