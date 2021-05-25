Look back at the 2021 boys basketball season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Class A, we saw multiple teams from our area represented in the all state teams. From James Monroe, Eli Allen and Shad Sauvage earned a spot on the first team, while Josh Burks and Judd Lankford were honorable mentions.

In Greenbrier County, Greenbrier West Cavalier Kaiden Pack’s performance this season got him on the first team, and Chase Boggs and Brandon Oscar were listed as honorable mentions as well. The Cav’s were knocked out in the first round, but Pack was proud of his teammates.

“It’s awesome. It means more now than it did my sophomore year. Like I said, I think we put in so much more time and effort,” said Pack.

Right in our backyard, Kaden Smallwood from Greater Beckley Christian Academy got his name on the second team roster, he was joined by Jordan McKinnis as an honorable mention. Other honorable mentions were Tony Bailey from Mount View, Daniel Dobbs from River View, Logan Hatfield from Meadow Bridge, and Noah White from Montcalm.

Wyoming East Warrior Tanner Whitten represented both his school and the area as the only player in Class AA to make the first team. A. J. Williams from Liberty High School earned a spot on the second team. Former Warrior Chase York was named as an honorable mention, as well as Levi Jones from Summers County, Braden Howell from Liberty, and both Ja’eon Flak and Caleb Fuller from Bluefield.

The Beavers made a trip to Charleston, losing in the first round, but afterwards Fuller made a promise to anyone who would listen.

“Next year, we are gonna be good, we are gonna be back here I can promise you that,” said Fuller a sophomore at Bluefield High School.

In Class AAA, what should come as no surprise to anyone, the class champions Shady Spring Tigers were represented in all three levels. The super Chapman brothers, Braden and Cole, each earned a spot on the first team. While senior Todd Duncan did not make the cut, he was named the captain of the second team. With Jaedan Holstien and Cameron Manns included as honorable mentions, Head Coach Ronnie Olson could not be more proud of his guys.

“It’s amazing, all my life all I have done is basketball, my family, my life and basketball,” said Olson.

Elsewhere in the area, earning honorable mentions were Ethan Blackburn and Daniel Reed from Westside, Dylan Blake and Kobey Taylor-Williams from PikeView, Zach Bolen and Michael McKinney from Independence, Indy Eades from Midland Trail and Rylee Nicholas from Nicholas County.

Finally in Class AAAA, Greenbrier East Spartans William Gabbert and Bailee Coles earned spots on the first and second team, respectively.

Ben Gilliam’s record breaking year ended with a bang and a place on the first team. He hoped he set a good example for the underclassmen on the team.

“It’s these two team now and Maddox (McMillion) they are just going to have to step up and be a better leader than I could be and I hope I showed them a way a little bit,” said Gilliam, a former Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagle.

Ethan Parsons and Lay Lay Wilburn from Princeton and Jacob Perdue from Oak Hill earned honorable mentions. Other Flying Eagles joining him as honorable mention are Maddox McMillion and Dwayne Richardson.