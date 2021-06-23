The 1,000 Year Flood 5th Anniversary

(WVNS) — On June 23, 2016, a once in a lifetime weather event occurred in southern West Virginia; 23 lives were lost and the memory is forever etched in the minds of the people here.

On this day five years ago, torrential rain fell in great magnitude, hitting hardest Greenbrier, Summers, Fayette, Nicholas and Kanawha counties. It was recorded that almost 10 inches of rain fell in just 12 hours. It was the deadliest flood in the Mountain State’s history. More than 60 roads were closed and some were even swept away by flood waters.

The widespread rain and flash flooding brought destruction and devastation, especially to Greenbrier County where 15 deaths were confirmed. Some towns are still picking up the pieces of what the thousand year flood left behind. Tonight, in a 59News special report, we’ll take a look back at the 2016 floods and find out how the people of West Virginia are moving forward.

The special will air on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on CBS and Thursday at 7 p.m. on Fox.