RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Mother Nature isn’t being too nice for those hopeful for the traditional White Christmas with temps rising above 50 degrees for many this weekend. But we did manage to sneak in several cold days and night in December leading up to Christmas weekend where Winterplace Ski Resort snowmakers took full advantage of.

With 30-40 inches of snow on the ground, it certainly qualifies as a White Christmas at the resort in Ghent, West Virginia. 16 trails open and ready for all to enjoy some time with family and friends on the slopes.

Winterplace Ski Resort will be open Christmas Eve from 9am – 4pm and again Christmas Day 1pm to 9pm. General Manager Josh Faber says it gives his hardworking team a chance to spend time with their family while keeping the mountain open for your family to have some fun.

Several new trails have opened Christmas weekend with rumors that the big man himself could be found skiing down. Santa is expected to make an appearance Christmas day after working hard the night before to kick off his annual vacation. And Santa isn’t the only activity sure to delight the whole family as Faber says,

“Plus we’ll have tubing open as well. And tubing has the same hours. It’s a fun way, you know, Let’s you get out of the house, get a little fresh air and have a good time. I don’t think it’s going to be very cold. So it’s going to be perfect for little outdoor activity.” – Josh Faber, General Manager Winterplace Ski Resort

For a full list of events, ticking information, and daily hours, visit Winterplace Ski Resorts website.