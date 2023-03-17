FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–The Love Hope Center for the Arts is hosting a new exhibit for a state-renowned artist starting this weekend.

The solo exhibit for artist Jamie Lester is titled ‘Love and Rust: New Works in Ceramics and Steel’.

Lester is most known for designing the state quarter and creating large sculptures all around West Virginia. He will have never-before-seen artwork on display.

The exhibit is open starting Saturday, March 18, 2023 and will stay up until Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Hannah Mitchell, President of the Love Hope Center, said this is the first time Lester will have a solo showing at the center.

“We love the solo exhibitions because it highlights a single artist and Jamie’s such a popular artist around the state, so it’s really a honor to have his artwork here,” said Mitchell.

Lester will be at the center’s reception on March 18th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Admission is free and parking can be found around town.