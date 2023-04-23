BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Twice this past week, neighbors heard gun shots ring out along Sheridan Avenue in Beckley’s East Park, a family neighborhood and home to a former Ward Three councilman.

On Thursday night, April 20, 2023, 30 year-old Malique Medley died after gunmen opened fire into the car where Medley was riding with his wife and children in the vehicle.

On Saturday night, April 22, another shooting broke out, which police are still investigating.

But on Sunday morning, as they awaited news of the previous night’s shooting, neighbors came together for the Love Peace Unity Walk, to heal and comfort one another with camaraderie and prayer.

The event organizer, Brian Brown of Beckley, said the Sunday walk is about love and the sanctity of human life.

“We want to send a message to the East Park Community and Beckley as a whole, and Raleigh County, that love will always win. We really need to be positive,” Brown said. “We need to reach out and talk to our kids, our kids friends, and teach them value of human life and that all life is to be valued and treasured.”

The walk drew a diverse crowd. Local and state lawmakers, members of the city’s Human Rights Commission, civil rights activists and neighbors, who say gun violence is too close to home.

“I don’t want to use the word ’cause,’” said Christian Baisden, co-organizer. “ Because there are lives that are at stake in our community. And I don’t want to use the word ’causes.’”

“A house that’s divided against itself will fall,” said Pamela Mayo, who lives in the neighborhood. “So, I just pray that all those that’s out here claiming that they pray and they saying this show up.”

Patrick Williams, a local teacher who attended the walk, has a message for Beckley’s youth.

“I really wanted to just come out here and show the young people that good choice does make a difference,” said Williams. “And I wanted to make a good choice in standing up and saying you know we gotta fight for our kids.”