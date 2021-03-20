Love Where You Live – Keep Mercer Clean campaign kicks off for first day of spring

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Volunteers in Mercer County took no time to start their spring cleaning.

Saturday, March 20, 2021, kicked off their 7th annual Love Where You Live – Keep Mercer Clean campaign.

The group hosted a popup clean up on Eads Mill Road. Volunteers started off at PikeView High School and finished at the Brush Creek Falls RV Resort.

Greg Puckett is a County Commissioner in Mercer County. He said it is important to keep their community clean.

“It does make you feel good because you are giving back to your community. Plus, it gives a really sends a signal that we care about not only the people here, but the people that we want to be here,” Puckett said.



The campaign will end on April 30, 2021. Volunteers are still needed. For more information on how to volunteer you can visit their Facebook page.