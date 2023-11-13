Tonight skies remain clear as a light breeze remains from the northwest. Very dry conditions elevate fire dangers and at the request of the WV Department of Forestry, burning should wait until we receive a good soaking rain. Those near active fires will want to monitor local conditions carefully with such a favorable set up for fires to spread. A good reminder for drivers at the gas pump too is static electricity likes dry weather so make sure to touch a grounded metal surface (like your car) before touching the gas pump or nozzle. Lows tonight will dip into the low 30.

Tuesday, dry conditions remain as high pressure stay close by. Northwest winds and very dry air makes Tuesday another fire danger day. Follow local burn bans and remember to report smoke or active fires to 911 as new fires can spread quickly. Temps are frosty in the morning but make their way into the mid and upper 50s by the early afternoon.

Wednesday begins with a cold morning in the 30s. High pressure, not in a hurry to go anywhere, provides us with another nice day. This time winds shift a bit to help afternoon highs push into the low 60s. Breezy at times with a little humidity to help with static electricity risks, but fire dangers remain high until a soaking rain moves in later this week.

Thursday the cold morning, mild afternoon pattern holds as we make our way out of the 30s and into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. A little warmer towards the western lowlands than the eastern mountains. A few high level clouds likely through the afternoon but we once again

remain dry.

Friday clouds slowly build in ahead of a cold front expected late into the day. As clouds build in, southwest winds pick up keeping temps near the 60s for the afternoon. Showers will move in west to east around the evening commute with widespread coverage into Friday night. Breezy conditions expected as the cold front crosses late Friday into Saturday morning. Temps drop back into the upper 30s and upper 40s.

Saturday morning a few mountain snow flakes are likely for the western facing ridgelines through Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Pocahontas county. A cold and gloomy first half of the day as temps struggle into the upper 40s. Slow clearing Saturday afternoon as showers come to an end by Saturday night. Then we just get chilly with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s. Patchy black ice likely for late night travelers.

Sunday sees the arrival of another high pressure system. This system will allow our clouds to diminish, leaving a mostly clear afternoon. Expect a chilly end to the weekend as afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, we end the weekend with a high pressure system moving on. However, unlike last week’s system, don’t expect this system to stick around for a while. We remain dry for Monday as rain showers return for Tuesday. We’ll then start to clear our again as we head into the second half on next week.

TONIGHT

Cool & dry evening / chilly overnight. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Chilly start, mild afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Few high clouds, mild, breezy PM. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Building clouds, showers west to east PM. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers early, mtn. flakes. Gradual clearing. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Continued clearing, cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly clear. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Breezy, mostly cloudy, snow showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly, partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.