BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The work force participation rate in West Virginia is 55 percent. That is lower than the national average of about 62 percent and, according to a leading state economist at West Virginia University, lower than all other states, including Mississippi.

John Deskins, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, said lower education levels, poor health and widespread substance use disorder are the main factors which prevent Mountaineers from working.

“If a company does come here, thinking about expanding or opening operations, looking for workers,” Deskins said on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, “ if that company has a hard time finding workers because of poor education and training outcomes, poor health outcomes, the drug abuse problem, if that company has a hard time finding workers that’s going to discourage additional companies from coming here in the future.”

Although World Population Review reported in August that West Virginia residents rely on public assistance at a higher rate than all other states except New Mexico and Louisiana, Deskins said the number of those receiving state help has declined in recent years and is not a strong factor in the low work force participation rate.

The state unemployment rate is 3.3 percent, which is lowest since World War II according to Deskins.

“Truly, we have seven percent of the adult population in West Virginia, kind of on the sidelines, not working, not looking for work, compared to the national average,” said Deskins. “And we’re never going to achieve the economic outcomes we hope for unless we can find ways to get more of our people, more West Virginians, engaged in the workforce.”

West Virginians report higher wait times at local restaurants as managers and business owners struggle to find workers.

Deskins said many Americans stopped work during Covid. As a result, others “moved up” the totem pole, leaving entry level jobs open.

Michelle Rotellini, CEO of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said filling the entry-level positions is a challenge in the current economy.

“Lower-paying jobs are positions that are more difficult to fill because of the inflation and rate of pay,” Rotellini explained. “These aren’t necessarily skilled positions, but they’re [workers are] demanding rates of pay that are higher than they have been.”

She said, in some cases, employers who once paid $11 for entry level positions must now pay around $16 hourly for the same position.

She said experts are focused on increasing the number of skilled workers in the state economy.