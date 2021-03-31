Lumber shortage causes difficulties during pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — With trees everywhere, it is hard to imagine there is a lumber shortage across the country.

Matt Boswell works for SJ Neathawk Lumber Company. He said during the pandemic, the demand for materials increased, but because of shutdowns and other issues, manufacturers are finding it hard to keep up with the demand.

“The struggle is they are still not operating. All these companies aren’t operating at full capacity, so we’re not getting lumber on a full capacity,” Boswell said.

Boswell said prices for lumber increased about 30 to 40 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, which can cause issues for people looking to build a new home.

“It’s now costing 20-30 percent more to build that home,” Boswell said. “We are running into that which slows it down. People are wanting to either stop and hold off and see if the prices go down, but from what we are seeing they’re still going up.”

Boswell wants to remind people they cannot just cut down trees to make lumber, most of their lumber comes from out of state and the country.

“But the big thing is out treated lumber comes from down south and our other framing material a lot of that comes from Europe and places like that.,” Boswell said.

Boswell said during the pandemic, business was good despite the challenges they saw.