BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local food pantry in Raleigh County can no longer operate out of their current building and must move locations.

The Lunchbox Food Pantry in Beaver normally serves their clients from the side of the School of Harmony building at 159 Granby Circle.

Now, the building owner said they only have 30 days to find a new location. While they do not have a new spot yet, Lunchbox has had multiple set-ups with their box truck for distribution in the meantime.

Angela Lester, President of the Lunchbox Food Pantry, said throughout this time, all that matters to them is to continue feeding the community.

“We know how much the lunchbox means to them and how much they mean to us and how much they depend on us,” said Lester. “We definitely do not want to take that away from them and we would really, really like to stay local.”

The next pop-up stand will be at Shady Baptist Church on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Be sure to frequently visit their Facebook page to get the latest updates.