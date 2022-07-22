Mabscott, WV (WVNS) – Mabscott United Methodist Church (UMC) is celebrating twenty-seven years of giving to students in our area.

Mabscott UMC is celebrating a specific operation that they’ve hosted for all those years: Operation Backpack. It’s a back-to-school drive helping kids in Fayette, Summers, Wyoming and Raleigh Counties.

It’s easy to give to Operation Backpack. If you see one of the blessing boxes at a local business in the area you can donate there or contact Operation Backpack on their Facebook page.

“So councilors will tell us how many they think they will need this year for students who don’t have enough and they will get the backpacks from us later this month before they open” Ann Cline, Operation Backpack Volunteer

Supplies needed are notebooks, pencils and pens, markers, crayons and of course backpacks. Operation Backpack is also taking monetary donations as well.