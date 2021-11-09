Macado’s gearing up to open new location

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A popular restaurant is expanding into Bluefield, VA.

Macado’s is taking a step across state lines and building a second location on Commerce Drive next to Anytime Fitness.

The General Manager Burke Bailey, said they are excited to expand closer to a university setting and expand food services to new customers. He said the community reception is going well with their grand opening just over a week away.

“The hype is real,” Bailey said. “We get calls everyday, I think Bluefield wants something new as well as something old, Macado’s has been here for a long time and I think we are ready to start anew.”

The restaurant will be ready for their grand opening on November 17, 2021.

