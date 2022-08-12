FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–If you want to save some money at the State Fair and give back to your community, here’s your chance.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, The West Virginia State Fair partnered with First Energy to give ticket discounts for attendees who bring canned goods.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the Fair says participants can receive a discounted eight-dollar general admission ticket or a $25 general admissions and ride ticket.

“So, when First Energy first approached us they wanted to do something to the community so all of the foods goes back to the local food banks we actually have them come pick all of it up in the afternoon and it’s a great partnership and we hope to be able to continue to do this,” Collins said.

Collins added in order to receive the discount, you must bring three non-perishable food items.