Magistrate Candidate says election felt different this year

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Kimberly Johnson ran unopposed for Greenbrier County Magistrate Division Two, and will serve her second term.

Although Johnson is excited she will return to her position, she said many things were different about this year’s elections. She said the courthouse is typically flooded with people, standing room only, turning out to vote in the primary election.

“It’s kinda sad actually. It really is for me because last year, when I was here, it was like 11:30 and I found out that I had won and it was just amazing, like I can breathe,” Johnson said. “That’s what I felt like, I can breathe now. So this year, it’s just kinda like there’s nobody here to share it with.”

One of the guidelines in place at the courthouse was candidates could only go inside one at a time.