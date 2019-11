LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A leak in a Greenbrier County mainline water system is causing problems for both drivers and customers.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the City of Lewisburg stated the leak was reported along Farm Road, causing both hazardous road conditions for drivers and low water pressure for customers in the area.

The cause for the leak is unknown. There is no word on when the problem will be resolved.