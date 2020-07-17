Maintenance of tennis court key to keeping season on track

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — This week, three matches are being played a day during the 2020 World TeamTennis season. Each match is lasting more than two hours. With this much play on the court, the maintenance is the key to getting the entire 2020 season finished by August 2, 2020.

Vice President of Operations, Alan Hardison, said they have been here since mid-June getting the court ready for championship play.

“We’ve seen a lot of bugs and leaves coming on the court, so for us, obviously, making sure coming in right first thing in the morning everyday, and making sure any leaves, bugs, ball fuzz, e.t.c., is off here so we are ready to go,” Hardison said.

Hardison said starting Friday, July 18, 2020 they will have four matches on the court. He said they do have an indoor court if it starts to rain to keep the games moving along.