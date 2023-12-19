PRINCETON (WVNS) – Decorating for the holidays is a yearly tradition for many families. Although Christmas lights shine throughout many neighborhoods, many businesses are taking time to decorate as well.

The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission is hosting their 3rd annual ‘Make Sparkle, Princeton!’

Businesses along Mercer Street and throughout Princeton are decorating their storefronts.

After judging all decorations, three businesses will be chosen for first, second, and third place

Located on Mercer Street, Myra’s Flower Shop is participating in the spread of holiday spirit.

“One of my best memories as a child was walking down Mercer Street with my mom Christmas shopping and looking in the windows and just amazed at the things in the windows. That was Christmas. So, when we started decorating, we’ve been here for 8 years. We’ve decorated our windows every year. I just want some little child walking down the street to get that same feeling I had,” said Myra Dyer, owner of Myra’s Flower Shop, to 59News.

Entries into the competition are now closed but you can vote for your favorite scene on the City of Princeton Facebook page.

Samuel Lusk, Economic Development Director for the City of Princeton, said the competition is growing.

“It’s great because it encourages businesses to decorate. I’ve noticed the last three years we’ve done this contest more and more businesses have participated so it’s just a great thing for our community,” said Lusk.

Christmas lights and decorations are a childhood favorite memory to many. When you are out shopping, be sure to take a look at the Christmas decorations your favorite store has on display. Holiday spirit can make a small town shine a bit brighter.