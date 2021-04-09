Man accused of stealing items from Fayette County church, giving fake identity to investigators

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WVNS) — A man is arrested after Fayette County deputies said he stole items from a church and provided a fake ID to investigators.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery Police, and Smithers Police were called to Brookside Ministries Church in Mount Carbon on Thursday, April 8, 2021 after an alarm was activated on the property. When they arrived, investigators noticed a window was opened. As they were clearing the property, a deputy found a man, who was later identified as Christopher Norman Graham of Procious, Clay County, with a flashlight. Graham unsuccessfully tried to run away.

Deputies said Graham had items belonging to the church and tried to give a false identity to them.

Graham was arrested on charges of Daytime Burglary, Destruction of Property, Obstructing an Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is in jail with two bails totaling $45,000. According to deputies, Graham was also wanted out of Kanawha County for parole violations.