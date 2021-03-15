Man accused of stealing truck leading to a chase

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail after law enforcement officers said he stole a truck in Raleigh County and led police in a chase through Mercer County.

Mercer County deputies were told to be on the lookout Saturday morning, March 13, 2021 for a stolen Ford F-350. It was traveling south on I-77 from Raleigh County. According to Sgt. Adam Ballard, it was later spotted near the Athens exit. While trying to pull the pickup over, Ballard said it sped off.

The pickup led deputies and Princeton Police on a chase through the county, including on U.S. 460. Ballard said the truck was “erratic and reckless,” disregarding traffic lights and stop signs. It later crashed on Red Barn Avenue in Princeton.

The driver, Joseph Short, 32, of Crab Orchard, was arrested. Deputies said he later admitted to taking methamphetamine.

Investigators said Short stole the F-350 from the Sheetz gas station in front of the Crossroads Mall. They also found a loaded revolver in the vehicle.

Short is facing multiple charges in Mercer County, including Fleeing with DUI, Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Fleeing with Property Damage, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is in jail. Investigators said more charges from Raleigh County are pending.