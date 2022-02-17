GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — A man from Raleigh County could spend a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to court statements on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Lawrence Lee Hart, 61, of Glen Daniel, contacted the victim on a dating app on October 1, 2021. Hart reportedly knew the girl was only 13 years old and lived in Beckley. He found out the victim was a virgin and offered to teach her about sex. Hart also admitted to asking the minor to send explicit photos.

On November 5, 2021, Hart was arrested when he went to meet the minor for sex.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June 2022.

The crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.