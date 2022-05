RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — One man is facing charges after a drug bust in Greenbrier County.

The Rupert Police Department conducted a drug bust on Raleigh Street in Rupert, WV May 13, 2022. According to Chief Charles Burkhamer, police found over $80,000 in cash and a large amount of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, wax, guns and ammunition.

The owner of the residence, Joshua Franklin, was arrested and charged with Possession and Intent to Deliver. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail.