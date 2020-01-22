Man arrested during “Operation Mountaineer Highway” sentenced

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One of the men charged in a major drug take down in Fayette County is sentenced.

Jason Canaday was arrested in October 2019 as part of “Operation Mountaineer Highway”, a multi-agency law enforcement effort that led to the arrest of dozens of drug offenders. More than 20 heroin redistributors were arrested in Fayette County alone.

Canaday was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Chief Judge Paul Blake Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Canaday received ten years for conspiracy, plus an additional five years after admitting he was a repeat offender.