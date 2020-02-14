Man arrested for allegedly robbing Princeton gas station

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man is arrested after reportedly robbing a gas station in Princeton.

Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray told 59 News the robbery happened late Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the BP Gas Station on Stafford Drive. Gray said the suspect, later identified as Ryan Moore, reportedly wore a ski mask and got access to the cash register, even though surveillance did not show he had a weapon.

Following a lead, officers found and arrested Moore on Princeton Avenue Wednesday evening. Gray said he was the wearing the same clothing and shoes captured on camera.

Moore is charged with second degree robbery. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

