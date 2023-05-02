ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– One man is in jail after allegedly making terroristic threats in connection to a local university.

According to a statement from Concord University, on April 30, 2023, the Concord University Police Department received information regarding a previous HES Facility Maintenance employee.

Police report the statement was in a threatening manner toward Concord University.

According to the statement, after investigating and receiving witness statements, Paul Forrest of Princeton was arrested by CU Police on May 1, 2023. Forrest is charged with making terroristic threats.

Forrest was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

According to Concord University spokesperson Lindsey Byars, the university contracts HES Facility Maintenance for custodial services.

This is a developing story, stick with 59News as more updates become available.