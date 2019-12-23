Man arrested for reportedly beating another man over cell phone

Breaking News
VICTOR, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars after allegedly beating another man with a flashlight over a cell phone, according to court documents.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in Victor Sunday, December 22, 2019 for a possible fight. When the deputy arrived, he found a man inside the house bleeding. The victim told deputies Scott Neal walked up behind him and continuously beat him over the head with a flashlight.

Neal told deputies the victim “had to pay the consequences for stealing a cell phone from him”.

Neal was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

