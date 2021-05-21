Man arrested for setting fire to church, other buildings

HARTS, WV (WVNS) — A man is accused of setting fires in Lincoln County.

Troopers with the Hamlin detachment of WV State Police said on Friday, May 21, 2021, they were dispatched to several arson complaints in Harts, WV. People in the area allegedly saw William Cody Lusher, 29, setting fire to Walking by Faith Baptist Church and an abandoned home. Lusher is also accused of setting fire to a vacant general store.

The Fire Marshal’s office was also contacted and responded to the scene. Lusher is charged with first degree arson, fourth degree arson and probation violation. The investigation is ongoing.

