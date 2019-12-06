Man allegedly pretending to be Fraternal Order of Police, Shop With A Deputy program arrested

STANAFORD, WV (WVNS) — A fraud investigation lead to a Raleigh County man behind bars.

On December 6, 2019, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office stated they were investigating a fraudulent schemes case. Deputies said those involved, including 61-year-old Robert Price of Stanaford, were soliciting money, claiming to be the Fraternal Order of Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop With A Deputy Program.

Stanaford was arrested and charged with Obtaining Money, Property Services By False Pretenses and Conspiracy. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Deputies said the case is still under investigation with criminal charges pending against others.

If any person or business donated to one of these organizations since October 1, 2019, they are urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

