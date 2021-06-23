Man beaten during Princeton robbery, another man shot

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man in Mercer County was nearly beaten to death and another man shot, during a robbery.

Deputies said on May 22, 2021, they responded to a call from someone who believed their friend was being robbed at Sherwood Apartments in Princeton. When they arrived at the scene, investigators said they found a man badly beaten in a blood splattered apartment.

According to court documents, the victim told deputies Jessie Duff and another man came into his apartment and tried to kill him, by choking him and attempting to gouge his eyes out. During the fight, the victim reportedly shot one of the men.

Investigators said Duff had been sending the victim harassing text messages prior to the incident. Deputies said Duff was messaging the victim over a woman. Duff is charged with malicious assault, assault during the commission of a felony, conspire to inflict injury upon another, burglary and attempt to commit felony/murder 1st degree.