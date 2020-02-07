Man behind popular song has roots in McDowell County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — You may have tapped your foot or sung along to the popular song, Some Kind of Wonderful, but you may not know the man behind the catchy lyrics.

John Ellison grew up in the coalfields of McDowell County. He had a passion for music at a young age, and tried out for a radio contest. He quickly learned that he was going to face struggles that came along with the color of his skin, after the radio station did not pick him.

“I lost because of something I couldn’t change, which was the color of my skin,” Ellison said.

That experience pushed him to go on and do something great. He would later meet with a group called Soul Brothers Six.

“I told them my dreams, my goals. I told them I was planning on never working a day job again in my life. I wanted to earn a living with my music. We were all on the same page, same accord,” Ellison said.

They recorded the well known song “Some kind of Wonderful.” At the time, their song was only played on black radio stations. But a white group, called Grand Funk Railroad, liked the song and recorded it.

“My song has been recorded by 67 artists and it is the most recorded song in music history,” Ellison said.

That is the version we all know today, but it was started by John Ellison’s group. Michael Lipton, with the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, said that song is not his only accomplishment, just his best known one.

“He’s recorded a lot of material. It all has the same characteristics of Some Kind of Wonderful. Just simple, infectious songs that you can instantly warm up to,” Lipton said.

Through it all, Ellison faced discrimination and challenges, and still does; however, it pushed him to the success he has accomplished today.

“So, yes I’ve achieved a lot. But in my quest for what I’ve wanted in life, believe me, it has not been easy,” Ellison said.