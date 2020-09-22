Man charged with child abuse for allegedly not taking unresponsive 6-month-old to hospital

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing child abuse charges for allegedly failing to take a baby in his care to the hospital.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, Mercer County deputies were advised of a 6-month-old boy taken to Princeton Community Hospital for a serious medical condition, described as a “detrimental neurological injury due to non-accidental trauma.”

The baby was under the care of Dakota Steele, 19, of Athens. Court documents stated Steele was the only person with him. When interviewed by deputies, he admitted he found the baby unresponsive, but failed to act. Investigators determined 45 minutes passed before the mother found the baby and took him to the hospital.

Steele is charged with Child Abuse resulting in Serious Injury. He is in jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The baby is currently receiving treatment at Charleston Area Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.