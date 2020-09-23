Greenbrier County man charged with malicious assault for beating man with metal crutch

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing assault charges for allegedly beating a man to the point of his head bleeding.

Greenbrier County deputies were called to a home in Rupert, where they found a victim slumped over and bleeding from the left side of his head.

A witness told deputies James Martin, 30, of Danese, came through the back door and began arguing with her and the victim. She said Martin later picked up a metal crutch and hit the victim on the left side of the head.

White Sulphur Springs EMS took him to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where doctors told deputies a bone near his left eye socket was broken.

Martin is charged with malicious assault and is in jail on a $5,000 bond.