UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to murder in Beckley shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

Update 11/18/21 Beckley, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his involvement in a shooting in Beckley.

Roger Plumley will spend time in jail following the death of Brian Ruffin back on December 22nd, 2020. Plumley and the victim got into a fight on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. Police say later that day, Ruffin and another person passed Plumley riding a motorcycle, Plumley then turned around to follow them.

Documents state they both pulled into a driveway of a home and Plumley pulled the trigger. Ruffin was shot in the head and died a few days later.

As part of the plea deal, Plumley’s significant other, Sara Raimey, will plea to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and receive a 5-year sentence suspended on 3 years probation.

Plumley faces up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 18, 2022.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A shooting victim dies and now a man is accused of murder. Roger Plumley is charged with First Degree Murder and Wanton Endangerment.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. According to court documents, Plumley and the victim, Brian Ruffin, got into a fight on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. The pair then left. However, police said later on that day, Ruffin and another person passed Plumley riding a motorcycle. Accounts from investigators said the two turned around and followed Plumley.

Police tell us they both pulled into a driveway of a home in Raleigh County and that’s when Plumley allegedly pulled the trigger. Ruffin was shot in the head and died from his injuries a few days later.

Plumley is in the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories