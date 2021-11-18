UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to murder in Beckley shooting

Update 11/18/21 Beckley, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his involvement in a shooting in Beckley.

Roger Plumley will spend time in jail following the death of Brian Ruffin back on December 22nd, 2020. Plumley and the victim got into a fight on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. Police say later that day, Ruffin and another person passed Plumley riding a motorcycle, Plumley then turned around to follow them.

Documents state they both pulled into a driveway of a home and Plumley pulled the trigger. Ruffin was shot in the head and died a few days later.

As part of the plea deal, Plumley’s significant other, Sara Raimey, will plea to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and receive a 5-year sentence suspended on 3 years probation.

Plumley faces up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 18, 2022.

