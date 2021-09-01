Man crashes into two police cruisers in Mercer County

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said a man crashed into two police cruisers on Route 10 in Lashmeet.

Investigators said they were responding to a single car accident on the road around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, when a car tried to go around the scene, and instead, hit two police cruisers. Deputies said one of the cruisers was totaled.

Deputies also told us the man was driving on a revoked license and did not have insurance. He was arrested at the scene; 59News is working to confirm his identity and the charges he’ll face.

One person was taken to the hospital after the initial accident. The man driving the car that allegedly crashed into the cruisers was not hurt and neither were the deputies.

The road was shut down for about an hour after the accidents happened but is now open.

