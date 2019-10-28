1  of  4
Man dead from ATV accident in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill man died in an ATV accident in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County deputies, first responders were called to Beech Creek Hollow Road in Oak Hill for an ATV accident at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Deputies said 62-year-old Thomas F. Medford of Oak Hill was the driver of the ATV. He reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a steep hill while on his way to take care of his hunting location.

If you have any further information on this investigation, you are urged to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers of West Virginia.

