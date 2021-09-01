Man facing arson charges after accused of lighting fire inside Wytheville convenience store, police say

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man accused of setting a fire inside a convenience store in Wytheville after his credit card was declined early Tuesday morning was taken into custody following a standoff with police.

The Wytheville Police Department says officers and first responders were dispatched to an arson at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday Aug. 31 at the Sheetz at 1340 N. 4th Street.

According to the department, a male customer left the store after his credit card was declined, came back inside with a gas can, poured the contents of the can on the floor, and lit the gas on fire. The man then exited the store, leaving the parking lot in a burgundy sedan.

Meanwhile, the store manager reportedly extinguished the fire.

Using the description of the customer and his vehicle, members of the Wytheville Police Department, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police began searching the area.

During the search, police say they learned that someone broke into a Kangaroo Express at 125 Holston Road and stole some merchandise.

Shortly afterward, a Wytheville officer found the suspect vehicle, parked and unoccupied, at Northwinds apartments.

Then, officials say a Wythe County deputy spotted the man under a tractor-trailer near Lowes.

The individual was armed with a hammer, but after a short standoff, police say they used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody without further incident.

The department identified the man as 40-year-old Kyle Wayne Mabe, currently of Wytheville but previously from Michigan.

According to police, Mabe was committed to the New River Valley Regional Jail to be held without bond after being charged with the following offenses:

Felony arson

Felony burglary

Felony destruction of property

Misdemeanor destruction of property

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Officials say more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Mabe was out on bond for an incident that occurred in Wytheville back in May involving burglary and possession of a Schedule I or II drug, authorities say.